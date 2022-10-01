|
headset
I will start you off with a little bouncy sound for those in attendance!
bets to be placed when the sides are announced.
For now, sit back and enjoy that rush!
So let's take right back in time before kick-off.
UTB!!..... I'm flirting with a 3-1 boro away win
Tune!https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T73b-gp2Ul8&ab
headset
a few changes and fairly brave from Wilder - you can have no complaints on Jones who not exactly set the heather a light of late.
I do like Giles mind you, maybe Jones needs a reality-type check.
anyhow bets are on.
Rodrigo Muniz, Middlesbrough 3-1
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Coventry v Middlesbrough
Chuba Akpom
Last Goal Scorer / Coventry v Middlesbrough
Matthew Clarke
Anytime Goalscorer / Coventry v Middlesbrough
Tommy Smith
Anytime Goalscorer / Coventry v Middlesbrough
Duncan Watmore, Middlesbrough 1-0
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Coventry v Middlesbrough
Interesting afternoon ahead after seeing that 1st 11.
hence me punting a nicker on Watmore 1.0
CMON BORO
for those not at the game or not on holiday elsewhere watching today's game!
see the gazette link for updates etchttps://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/coventry-city-vs-middlesbrough-live-25152190
Last Edit: Today at 02:25:33 PM
headset
still, 30 left my thoughts are he came with a top reputation and a CV to match the talk.
but and it's a big but .... we've regressed under Wilder since that early doors league and cup run under him..
he will get pelters tonight if we lose - some might want him gone. which is a fair enough comment.
should we lose today &
lose or fail to win on Wednesday and i would pull the trigger if I was running the show..
that's my honest take on things charlied up or not
headset
9now I've read and listended too all the bollocks after today's defeat - and like the masses of Boro fans at the game or not... I'm just as gutted that we sit in the bottom 3 as the next man.
Many say the Coventry No9 is the answer to Boro's problem and, Gibson is a right cunt for not showing the right number of reddies to Coventry...maybe you have a point ............... me I will say why don't we find the next Coventry No9 instead of forever shelling out reddies like we do/
it's about time we found these goal-scoring gems than have to buy them..,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,..............IMO other clubs do. Slaven was the last striking gem to play for us and to be fair he found us rather than we found,,, said respectfully towards our last goal-scoring freebie or cheap goal man. or 25k man
would u like a 90s tune to pump up the vibe and keep the scene alive....
well, only the real deal will know the dance to this one!!
headset giving you a retro set/sound - !!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ur8ftRFb2Ac&ab_channel
