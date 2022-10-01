headset

Sky Blues Vs The Mighty Boro - matchday thread
« on: Today at 01:16:01 PM »



bets to be placed when the sides are announced.



For now, sit back and enjoy that rush!



So let's take right back in time before kick-off.





UTB!!..... I'm flirting with a 3-1 boro away win













Tune!







Re: Sky Blues Vs The Mighty Boro - matchday thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:13:27 PM »



I do like Giles mind you, maybe Jones needs a reality-type check.



anyhow bets are on.





Rodrigo Muniz, Middlesbrough 3-1

First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Coventry v Middlesbrough





Chuba Akpom

Last Goal Scorer / Coventry v Middlesbrough





Matthew Clarke

Anytime Goalscorer / Coventry v Middlesbrough





Tommy Smith

Anytime Goalscorer / Coventry v Middlesbrough





Duncan Watmore, Middlesbrough 1-0

First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Coventry v Middlesbrough





Interesting afternoon ahead after seeing that 1st 11.



hence me punting a nicker on Watmore 1.0











CMON BORO





for those not at the game or not on holiday elsewhere watching today's game!



see the gazette link for updates etc









https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/coventry-city-vs-middlesbrough-live-25152190



Re: Sky Blues Vs The Mighty Boro - matchday thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:46:17 PM »





that said a geezer has just sent me this and says they are pretty reliable and good for links.





just pop a few nicker in a charity box for the good deed from headset --------------------=----------------next time u are out in boro!





hope it works on kick-off...







https://soccer24hd.com/





Re: Sky Blues Vs The Mighty Boro - matchday thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:03:40 PM »
who the fuck picked this game to showcase the white kit - jesus christ the thick bastards - the mooners said it would clash and it has on the box - for me anyway double vision billy -- any one remember him

Re: Sky Blues Vs The Mighty Boro - matchday thread
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:10:30 PM »



Looks like hes set up not to lose, could be a dire watch

Talking to yourself old ladLooks like hes set up not to lose, could be a dire watch

dont worry billy buxton joins me when we go behind - he will be at the ready - the good lady is on 2 til 10 so i can waffle on to myself with a few sherberts dont worry billy buxton joins me when we go behind - he will be at the ready - the good lady is on 2 til 10 so i can waffle on to myself with a few sherberts Logged

Posts: 6 213 Re: Sky Blues Vs The Mighty Boro - matchday thread « Reply #14 on: Today at 03:29:13 PM » back footing us here - yes im inclined to agree with others - Wilder should be concerned here if his remit is top 6 from Gibson...



regardless of what is said in public every business runs with a target and if ours is the bottom 3 Gibson needs to question himself - not that i want him out as chairman im just making comment Logged

Re: Sky Blues Vs The Mighty Boro - matchday thread
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:37:47 PM »





at least we have a good bench to call on .... maddo to be fair called that one early doors.





we need to keep this one 1.0 until half time - then re-jig if we want something from the game.





we are poor as things stand IMO





im well out of sink comms wise - its picture only for me....at least we have a good bench to call on.... maddo to be fair called that one early doors.we need to keep this one 1.0 until half time - then re-jig if we want something from the game.we are poor as things stand IMO Logged