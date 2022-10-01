Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 01, 2022, 04:20:09 PM
Author Topic: Sky Blues Vs The Mighty Boro - matchday thread  (Read 187 times)
headset, Ben G, kippers and 8 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
« on: Today at 01:16:01 PM »
I will start you off with a little bouncy sound for those in attendance!

bets to be placed when the sides are announced.

For now, sit back and enjoy that rush! monkey

So let's take right back in time before kick-off.


UTB!!..... I'm flirting with a 3-1 boro away win






Tune!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T73b-gp2Ul8&ab
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:13:27 PM »
a few changes and fairly brave from Wilder - you can have no complaints on Jones who not exactly set the heather a light of late.

I do like Giles mind you, maybe Jones needs a reality-type check.

anyhow bets are on.


Rodrigo Muniz, Middlesbrough 3-1
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Coventry v Middlesbrough


Chuba Akpom
Last Goal Scorer / Coventry v Middlesbrough


Matthew Clarke
Anytime Goalscorer / Coventry v Middlesbrough


Tommy Smith
Anytime Goalscorer / Coventry v Middlesbrough


Duncan Watmore, Middlesbrough 1-0
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Coventry v Middlesbrough


Interesting afternoon ahead after seeing that 1st 11.

hence me punting a nicker on Watmore 1.0 monkey





CMON BORO :mido:


for those not at the game or not on holiday elsewhere watching today's game!

see the gazette link for updates etc




https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/coventry-city-vs-middlesbrough-live-25152190
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:46:17 PM »
I've popped over to Luxemburg myself for the day to watch the said game - beauty of having a private jet - I've been getting tips off towersy! :ponce:


that said a geezer has just sent me this and says they are pretty reliable and good for links.


just pop a few nicker in a charity box for the good deed from headset --------------------=----------------next time u are out in boro! monkey


hope it works on kick-off...



https://soccer24hd.com/
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:57:33 PM »
a quality tune for Henry Chinaski if you are looking in mcl



sound of the venue!


 



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K13YYsTyAbI&ab_channel
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:03:40 PM »
who the fuck picked this game to showcase the white kit - jesus christ the thick bastards - the mooners said it would clash and it has on the box - for me anyway double vision billy -- any one remember him monkey
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:04:36 PM »
Talking to yourself old lad  :alf:

Looks like hes set up not to lose, could be a dire watch  klins
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:05:38 PM »
They should have scored there
headset
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:06:02 PM »
tees commentary is out of sink to the game as well what a fuck up today on boro live
headset
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:10:30 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 03:04:36 PM
Talking to yourself old lad  :alf:

Looks like hes set up not to lose, could be a dire watch  klins

dont worry billy buxton joins me when we go behind - he will be at the ready - the good lady is on 2 til 10 so i can waffle on to myself with a few sherberts
headset
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:17:19 PM »
comms is now in sink for me - that's a plus point - I like the tees lads and I like the away crowd singing.

steffon earning his corn there.
headset
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:18:34 PM »
only had to be him who scored - that was poor from us that
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:20:05 PM »
Think the team have stopped playing for wilder. He wont last long now.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:21:58 PM »
Oh dear how predictable. We are definitely  in for a relegation battle this season if Wilder stays.
Gingerpig
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:27:56 PM »
links playing up like fuck , anyone got owt decent
Logged
headset
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:29:13 PM »
back footing us here - yes im inclined to agree with others - Wilder should be concerned here if his remit is top 6 from Gibson...

regardless of what is said in public every business runs with a target and if ours is the bottom 3 Gibson needs to question himself - not that i want him out as chairman im just making comment
Gingerpig
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:31:55 PM »
Went negative .....now has to get his arse out of jail
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:32:03 PM »
Im afraid Boro will just keep declining under Gibson.Time for new owners.
headset
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:37:47 PM »
im well out of sink comms wise - its picture only for me....


at least we have a good bench to call on monkey .... maddo to be fair called that one early doors.


we need to keep this one 1.0 until half time - then re-jig if we want something from the game.


we are poor as things stand IMO
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:39:37 PM »
Ive got it going on Kodi!

Cant tell who is who as theyre in sky blue and were in all white.

The other glaring thing is that our midfield trio are utter dogshit
Bill Buxton
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:58:00 PM »
The fans conned again by the club. Marquee this and marquee that. We should have gone for a gazebo.
headset
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:59:47 PM »
I'm going to give that a butchers now --

I've just chuckled at the BBC tees radio call ins ... 2 weeks on the training field to come up with that team formation and first half..... he must want the sack


u can't beat banter whoever that was  monkey

Wilder is in for it if we get beat here
headset
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:07:15 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 03:27:56 PM
links playing up like fuck , anyone got owt decent

i think its a tough gig when its a 'dark markets pick'


i only use hesgoal and that one linked earlier when at work on normal games
