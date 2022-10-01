Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 01, 2022, 12:37:53 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
HEDSETS WEEKEND MONEY SPINNER !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: HEDSETS WEEKEND MONEY SPINNER !!! (Read 67 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 198
HEDSETS WEEKEND MONEY SPINNER !!!
«
on:
Today
at 06:57:25 AM »
Oh yes, it is back to the regular weekend of premier league & EFL Football!
with of course a couple of nags thrown in for good measure.
i cleaned up before the break if you did not already know!
ascot 14.25 - Get Shirty 50p e/w
ascot 16.10 - Nizaaka 50p e/w
and something different a reverse forecast at Newmarket 50p
N-Market 15:52 Enfjaar & Laafi
Now for Today's Tricky Treble - now these could quite easily be 3 draws today and, I was tempted but, in the end, I'm going 3 aways!
C.Palace V Chelsea (away win)
Fulham V Newcastle (away win)
Southampton V Everton (away win)
bets on the live games and Boro game to come later on.
good luck to all those punting this weekend
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 198
Re: HEDSETS WEEKEND MONEY SPINNER !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:57:05 AM »
early kick offs bets are on.
Scorcast Jesus 2-1 Arsenal.
anytime goal Odegaard.
missed off Richarlison anytime goal for Spurs!
start off lightly
CMon the Gooners!
https://www.skysports.com/football/arsenal-vs-tottenham-hotspur/live/464715
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:10:16 PM by headset
»
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...