HEDSETS WEEKEND MONEY SPINNER !!! « on: Today at 06:57:25 AM » Oh yes, it is back to the regular weekend of premier league & EFL Football!

with of course a couple of nags thrown in for good measure.

i cleaned up before the break if you did not already know!





ascot 14.25 - Get Shirty 50p e/w



ascot 16.10 - Nizaaka 50p e/w



and something different a reverse forecast at Newmarket 50p



N-Market 15:52 Enfjaar & Laafi







Now for Today's Tricky Treble - now these could quite easily be 3 draws today and, I was tempted but, in the end, I'm going 3 aways!





C.Palace V Chelsea (away win)



Fulham V Newcastle (away win)



Southampton V Everton (away win)









bets on the live games and Boro game to come later on.







good luck to all those punting this weekend





