Oh yes, it is back to the regular weekend of premier league & EFL Football!
with of course a couple of nags thrown in for good measure.
i cleaned up before the break if you did not already know!
ascot 14.25 - Get Shirty 50p e/w
ascot 16.10 - Nizaaka 50p e/w
and something different a reverse forecast at Newmarket 50p
N-Market 15:52 Enfjaar & Laafi
Now for Today's Tricky Treble - now these could quite easily be 3 draws today and, I was tempted but, in the end, I'm going 3 aways!
C.Palace V Chelsea (away win)
Fulham V Newcastle (away win)
Southampton V Everton (away win)
bets on the live games and Boro game to come later on.
good luck to all those punting this weekend