October 01, 2022, 08:25:00 AM
HEDSETS WEEKEND MONEY SPINNER !!!
Today at 06:57:25 AM
Oh yes, it is back to the regular weekend of premier league & EFL Football!
with of course a couple of nags thrown in for good measure.
i cleaned up before the break if you did not already know!


ascot 14.25 - Get Shirty 50p e/w

ascot 16.10 - Nizaaka 50p e/w

and something different a reverse forecast at Newmarket 50p

N-Market 15:52 Enfjaar & Laafi



Now for Today's Tricky Treble - now these could quite easily be 3 draws today and, I was tempted but, in the end, I'm going 3 aways!


C.Palace V Chelsea (away win)

Fulham V Newcastle (away win)

Southampton V Everton (away win)




bets on the live games and Boro game to come later on.



good luck to all those punting this weekend
Logged
