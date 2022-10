headset

Offline



Posts: 6 196





Posts: 6 196 Watch sickening moment jockey Christophe « on: Today at 06:33:52 AM »





i wonder if it went fisticuffs in the changing rooms afterwards



he only got a two-month ban







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/horseracing/19966966/watch-christophe-soumillon-rossa-ryan-push-fall/ naughty push that like - he could have got hurt there if he fell under a horse.i wonder if it went fisticuffs in the changing rooms afterwardshe only got a two-month ban Logged