Pigeon droppings

Offline



Posts: 567





Posts: 567 The England chase today « on: Yesterday at 05:41:46 PM »



England are 50-0 after 3



Great to watch and if they keep this up, will be a really short innings! Target 170England are 50-0 after 3Great to watch and if they keep this up, will be a really short innings! « Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:50:41 PM by Pigeon droppings » Logged

myboro

Offline



Posts: 1 008





Posts: 1 008 Re: The England chase today « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:59:55 PM » It was a great watch, hope they win the decider back in Lahore. Seems the short ball is the key for our bowlers Logged