Author Topic: The England chase today  (Read 55 times)
Pigeon droppings
Yesterday at 05:41:46 PM
Target 170

England are 50-0 after 3

Great to watch and if they keep this up, will be a really short innings! :like:
myboro
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:59:55 PM
It was a great watch, hope they win the decider back in Lahore. Seems the short ball is the key for our bowlers
