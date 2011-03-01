Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: This postal strike.  (Read 78 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bill Buxton
« on: Yesterday at 03:18:54 PM »
I reckon 95% of the post we get is junk. Royal Mail are losing millions every  month. I think the country could do without it. Perhaps if there is a settlement one condition could be that our postie could close our flecking garden gate and smarten himself up.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:31:04 PM »
 Its 2022 profit was £758 million

Its 2022 profit was £758 million

 
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:57:56 PM »
The Guardian reports Royal Mail made a £93m operating loss between April and June this year. About £1m a day.Source the Guardian 20 July 2022.



Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:05:35 PM »
The Guardian reports Royal Mail made a £93m operating loss between April and June this year. About £1m a day.Source the Guardian 20 July 2022.





I'll give y'all that one  An unholy turnaround
myboro
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:08:01 PM »
Its 2022 profit was £758 million

Its 2022 profit was £758 million

 
You were right but that was operating profit, not gross profit. Time to pay the workers of this country a fair wage.

Enough is Enough
