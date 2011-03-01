Welcome,
October 01, 2022, 03:32:49 AM
This postal strike.
Author
Topic: This postal strike. (Read 78 times)
Bill Buxton
This postal strike.
Yesterday
at 03:18:54 PM »
I reckon 95% of the post we get is junk. Royal Mail are losing millions every month. I think the country could do without it. Perhaps if there is a settlement one condition could be that our postie could close our flecking garden gate and smarten himself up.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: This postal strike.
Yesterday
at 03:31:04 PM »
Its 2022 profit was £758 million
Bill Buxton
Re: This postal strike.
Yesterday
at 03:57:56 PM »
The Guardian reports Royal Mail made a £93m operating loss between April and June this year. About £1m a day.Source the Guardian 20 July 2022.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: This postal strike.
Yesterday
at 04:05:35 PM »
Yesterday
at 03:57:56 PM
The Guardian reports Royal Mail made a £93m operating loss between April and June this year. About £1m a day.Source the Guardian 20 July 2022.
I'll give y'all that one
An unholy turnaround
myboro
Re: This postal strike.
Yesterday
at 10:08:01 PM »
Yesterday
at 03:31:04 PM
Its 2022 profit was £758 million
You were right but that was operating profit, not gross profit. Time to pay the workers of this country a fair wage.
Enough is Enough
