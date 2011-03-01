Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 790





Posts: 5 790

This postal strike. « on: Yesterday at 03:18:54 PM » I reckon 95% of the post we get is junk. Royal Mail are losing millions every month. I think the country could do without it. Perhaps if there is a settlement one condition could be that our postie could close our flecking garden gate and smarten himself up.