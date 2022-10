Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 600





Posts: 7 600

Re: Supply of Rental houses « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:31:15 PM » If ever there was a better example of the short term greed and utter lunacy of "Thatcher's Britain", than what has happened long term to the housing market I'm yet to hear it. The selling off and non replacement of the Council Housing stock 40 odd years ago at the height of the housing boom in the South has slowly made it's way all over the place, making affordable housing a thing of the past. Lots of people warned and warned what would happen, but like with the flogging off of the Utilities et al, all people could see was a fast buck. Just look at the fuel prices. Yeah, quite a few pensioners got a nice Greenhouse when they cashed their shares in, now we're paying for the French to do that. I state this not just from the point off view of a life long Socialist with 40 odd years of hard work and tax paying behind him, but also from the point of someone who got seriously ill at the age of 58 and ended up spending over a year in hospital. I've fully recovered from what put me in there, (as long as I keep taking the tablets), but sadly have developed quite bad arthritis which pretty much rules me out of doing what I did to earn a living for over 40 years. One upside to this, is at the time I was first taken into Hospital (or Planet Zog, as I thought it was!) I was a resident of "Loony Lefty" Haringey. Last Sunday I moved into my new flat, a council flat ring fenced by Haringey as sheltered accommodation for over 55's. Quite a lot of people have said, "Ooh, you landed on your feet there"! Then apologise when I stand up and they see I can't walk properly anymore! It's an odd situation, I'm happy to know that as a non property owner I have guaranteed secure accommodation for life (with a cracking view), but frustrated that after such an active career that took me round the world, I've got to find something else to do.