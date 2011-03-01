Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 792





Posts: 7 792 Can anyone explain this? « on: Yesterday at 12:19:43 PM »



According to Bore me (and just about every media outlet) the country is on it's knees financially. People are literally either starving or freezing to death, and thousands will lose their home when their mortgages rise.



Yet in one of the most deprived parts of the country, there is a stampede to buy tickets for a concert. where tickets cost a fortune



"It came to £320.50 for 4 including all fees"



https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/arctic-monkeys-playing-the-riverside-next-summer.37254/page-4



Sorry, but something is amiss here............People are either poor or they are not. According to Bore me (and just about every media outlet) the country is on it's knees financially. People are literally either starving or freezing to death, and thousands will lose their home when their mortgages rise.Yet in one of the most deprived parts of the country, there is a stampede to buy tickets for a concert. where tickets cost a fortuneSorry, but something is amiss here............People are either poor or they are not. Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 421





Posts: 3 421 Re: Can anyone explain this? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:09:02 PM » Firstly, the country is NOT on its knees financially.

Sure energy costs have risen due to war and supply issues, ie, its a global issue. The uk government has moved to ease the burden on households and businesses.

Talk of recession with record job vacancies just doesnt make sense. Sure there is low growth but that again is compounded by global supply issues and exchange rates.

You refer to concerts etc. People have surplus funds in many cases, as can be seen in full stadia and busy towns and cities after a quite devastating pandemic.

Our main concern should be getting the price of fuel down as basically that is what is driving inflation, however, again this is a worldwide problem too.

We are and have been is serious dander of talking down the economy via the media, which most sensible people just seitch off now. Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 790





Posts: 5 790 Re: Can anyone explain this? « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:57:31 PM » Just got back from an Aldi shop for the week .Trolley full at £59.Mind you I havent got. PCP deal on my car, or a fancy iPhone. Dont waste money on take aways,coffees here and there ,and rarely drink in a pub. People should examine their total monthly expenditure and realise how much they fritter away on crap.



Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 767







Posts: 4 767 Re: Can anyone explain this? « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:32:45 AM » Saying its a global issue is desperation. Yes everyone is struggling but we are having a partiular mare. Think the euro has dropped about 7% against dollar where we were nearly double that, and then we have also dropped off against the euro.



Someone said yesterday, " yes there is a global financial storm but while the rest of the world dressed sensibly and stayed inside, the UK decided to strip off, run outside and wave a metal stick in the air. Then act bewildered as to why they got struck with lightning. Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 421





Posts: 3 421 Re: Can anyone explain this? « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:47:38 AM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:32:45 AM Saying its a global issue is desperation. Yes everyone is struggling but we are having a partiular mare. Think the euro has dropped about 7% against dollar where we were nearly double that, and then we have also dropped off against the euro.



Someone said yesterday, " yes there is a global financial storm but while the rest of the world dressed sensibly and stayed inside, the UK decided to strip off, run outside and wave a metal stick in the air. Then act bewildered as to why they got struck with lightning.



If we put aside the higher tax rate cut.........what are you NOT happy about ? If we put aside the higher tax rate cut.........what are you NOT happy about ? Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 767







Posts: 4 767 Re: Can anyone explain this? « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:34:16 AM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 09:47:38 AM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:32:45 AM Saying its a global issue is desperation. Yes everyone is struggling but we are having a partiular mare. Think the euro has dropped about 7% against dollar where we were nearly double that, and then we have also dropped off against the euro.



Someone said yesterday, " yes there is a global financial storm but while the rest of the world dressed sensibly and stayed inside, the UK decided to strip off, run outside and wave a metal stick in the air. Then act bewildered as to why they got struck with lightning.



If we put aside the higher tax rate cut.........what are you NOT happy about ?

If we put aside the higher tax rate cut.........what are you NOT happy about ?

Im unhappy about the same thing the markets are unhappy about. Billions of tax cuts offered with no plan for funding them other than reckless borrowing and vague and wishful notions of growth. The markets, like Rishi warned, know that its fanciful nonsense



This mental challenge to economic orthodoxy and the markets reaction to it means we are now in even more debt and publc services will be cut . Nobody thinks this was a good "budget" other that a few cultists and daily mail journalists. Even tories are bewildered by it. Im unhappy about the same thing the markets are unhappy about. Billions of tax cuts offered with no plan for funding them other than reckless borrowing and vague and wishful notions of growth. The markets, like Rishi warned, know that its fanciful nonsenseThis mental challenge to economic orthodoxy and the markets reaction to it means we are now in even more debt and publc services will be cut . Nobody thinks this was a good "budget" other that a few cultists and daily mail journalists. Even tories are bewildered by it. « Last Edit: Today at 01:54:14 PM by MF(c) DOOM » Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 421





Posts: 3 421 Re: Can anyone explain this? « Reply #10 on: Today at 12:58:04 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 11:34:16 AM Quote from: kippers on Today at 09:47:38 AM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:32:45 AM Saying its a global issue is desperation. Yes everyone is struggling but we are having a partiular mare. Think the euro has dropped about 7% against dollar where we were nearly double that, and then we have also dropped off against the euro.



Someone said yesterday, " yes there is a global financial storm but while the rest of the world dressed sensibly and stayed inside, the UK decided to strip off, run outside and wave a metal stick in the air. Then act bewildered as to why they got struck with lightning.



If we put aside the higher tax rate cut.........what are you NOT happy about ?

If we put aside the higher tax rate cut.........what are you NOT happy about ?

Im unhappy about the same thing the markets are unhappy about. Billions of tax cuts offered with no plan for funding them other than reckless borrowing and vague and wishful notions of growth. The markets, like Rishi warned, know that its fanciful nonsense



This mental challenge to economic orthodoxy and the markerts reaction to it means we are now in an even more debt and publc services will now be cut . Nobody thinks this was a good "budget" other that a few cultists and daily mail journalists. Even tories are bewildered by it.

Im unhappy about the same thing the markets are unhappy about. Billions of tax cuts offered with no plan for funding them other than reckless borrowing and vague and wishful notions of growth. The markets, like Rishi warned, know that its fanciful nonsenseThis mental challenge to economic orthodoxy and the markerts reaction to it means we are now in an even more debt and publc services will now be cut . Nobody thinks this was a good "budget" other that a few cultists and daily mail journalists. Even tories are bewildered by it.

What do you think of Germany's borrowing plans yesterday? What do you think of Germany's borrowing plans yesterday? Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 792





Posts: 7 792 Re: Can anyone explain this? « Reply #11 on: Today at 01:00:31 PM » Quote from: Ben G on Today at 09:36:37 AM We also paid everyones salary for two years.







Ah that's all been forgotten by the left - along with "eat out to help out", Covid loans etc.



Wise heads at the time said it was far too generous, and that people would be repaying it for generations. That's not being taken into account now at all. It's like it never happened. Ah that's all been forgotten by the left - along with "eat out to help out", Covid loans etc.Wise heads at the time said it was far too generous, and that people would be repaying it for generations. That's not being taken into account now at all. It's like it never happened. Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 792





Posts: 7 792 Re: Can anyone explain this? « Reply #12 on: Today at 01:04:52 PM » Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 01:09:02 PM Firstly, the country is NOT on its knees financially.

Sure energy costs have risen due to war and supply issues, ie, its a global issue. The uk government has moved to ease the burden on households and businesses.

Talk of recession with record job vacancies just doesnt make sense. Sure there is low growth but that again is compounded by global supply issues and exchange rates.

You refer to concerts etc. People have surplus funds in many cases, as can be seen in full stadia and busy towns and cities after a quite devastating pandemic.

Our main concern should be getting the price of fuel down as basically that is what is driving inflation, however, again this is a worldwide problem too.

We are and have been is serious dander of talking down the economy via the media, which most sensible people just seitch off now.



That's exactly my point. What the left and their friends in the media want us to believe is that the country is virtually bankrupt. They will have it that half the NHS is reliant on foodbanks to stop themselves starving. Pensioners are freezing to death in their homes.



It's shite. Yes, there are issues, but life is going on as normal. Take a look around.



When i meet work colleagues from other countries in London for meetings, they have expressed surprise at how busy things are - from what they read in their own press (Which is obviously picked up from ours) is that the country is a basket case. That's exactly my point. What the left and their friends in the media want us to believe is that the country is virtually bankrupt. They will have it that half the NHS is reliant on foodbanks to stop themselves starving. Pensioners are freezing to death in their homes.It's shite. Yes, there are issues, but life is going on as normal. Take a look around.When i meet work colleagues from other countries in London for meetings, they have expressed surprise at how busy things are - from what they read in their own press (Which is obviously picked up from ours) is that the country is a basket case. Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 852







Posts: 17 852 Re: Can anyone explain this? « Reply #13 on: Today at 01:19:13 PM » https://www.ukpublicspending.co.uk/uk_national_debt_analysis



No one has forgotten about covid help, some of which was clearing as reckless as could be. To say that the left wing has, is to present opinion as fact, yet again. Fucking tedious. I supported Sunaks rise in National Insurance. Everyone knows that health and social care are in crisis, and that 1.25% was needed. Corporate tax rates have fallen by 10% since the Tories fit in



This country must start paying



Truss was on about controlling inflation as part of this policy. How the fuck do tax cuts cut inflation. Its like Alice in Wonderland.



All right wingers think . No one has forgotten about covid help, some of which was clearing as reckless as could be. To say that the left wing has, is to present opinion as fact, yet again. Fucking tedious. I supported Sunaks rise in National Insurance. Everyone knows that health and social care are in crisis, and that 1.25% was needed. Corporate tax rates have fallen by 10% since the Tories fit inThis country must start payingTruss was on about controlling inflation as part of this policy. How the fuck do tax cuts cut inflation. Its like Alice in Wonderland.All right wingers think . Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 790





Posts: 5 790 Re: Can anyone explain this? « Reply #14 on: Today at 01:35:12 PM » Up to now no govt Tory or Labour has been prepared to reduce the size of the state. At last this may about to happen. The public sector is bloated and inefficient. Truss could easily make billions of savings by taking an axe to this waste of taxpayers money. I hope she has the guts to do it. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 767







Posts: 4 767 Re: Can anyone explain this? « Reply #15 on: Today at 02:19:15 PM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 12:58:04 PM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 11:34:16 AM Quote from: kippers on Today at 09:47:38 AM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:32:45 AM Saying its a global issue is desperation. Yes everyone is struggling but we are having a partiular mare. Think the euro has dropped about 7% against dollar where we were nearly double that, and then we have also dropped off against the euro.



Someone said yesterday, " yes there is a global financial storm but while the rest of the world dressed sensibly and stayed inside, the UK decided to strip off, run outside and wave a metal stick in the air. Then act bewildered as to why they got struck with lightning.



If we put aside the higher tax rate cut.........what are you NOT happy about ?

If we put aside the higher tax rate cut.........what are you NOT happy about ?

Im unhappy about the same thing the markets are unhappy about. Billions of tax cuts offered with no plan for funding them other than reckless borrowing and vague and wishful notions of growth. The markets, like Rishi warned, know that its fanciful nonsense



This mental challenge to economic orthodoxy and the markerts reaction to it means we are now in an even more debt and publc services will now be cut . Nobody thinks this was a good "budget" other that a few cultists and daily mail journalists. Even tories are bewildered by it.

Im unhappy about the same thing the markets are unhappy about. Billions of tax cuts offered with no plan for funding them other than reckless borrowing and vague and wishful notions of growth. The markets, like Rishi warned, know that its fanciful nonsenseThis mental challenge to economic orthodoxy and the markerts reaction to it means we are now in an even more debt and publc services will now be cut . Nobody thinks this was a good "budget" other that a few cultists and daily mail journalists. Even tories are bewildered by it.

What do you think of Germany's borrowing plans yesterday?

What do you think of Germany's borrowing plans yesterday?

Do you mean the 200 biIllion they are using to put a cap on energy bills for all of their population. Bit different to giving it to the richest 1% in tax cuts dont you think?



I dont know a great deal about what Germany is doing but a quick google tells me the money they are borrowing is from an economic stablisation fund they have set aside for crisis events so its already accounted for. Noticeably there has been no run on the german pension or debt gilds so obviously the markets have more confidence in Germanys approach than ours. Do you mean the 200 biIllion they are using to put a cap on energy bills for all of their population. Bit different to giving it to the richest 1% in tax cuts dont you think?I dont know a great deal about what Germany is doing but a quick google tells me the money they are borrowing is from an economic stablisation fund they have set aside for crisis events so its already accounted for. Noticeably there has been no run on the german pension or debt gilds so obviously the markets have more confidence in Germanys approach than ours. Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 421





Posts: 3 421 Re: Can anyone explain this? « Reply #16 on: Today at 02:24:18 PM » This may come across as controversial,

but, the pandemic bailouts of pretty much every country on the planet proves there is not really such a thing as debt.

Its merely a perception of market manipulation.



For example, the richest country in the world is riddled with 'debt'. It doesnt mean a damn thing.





Whatever happened to Greece and Italy being on a financial precipice prior to covid ? Nothing thats what. Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 790





Posts: 5 790 Re: Can anyone explain this? « Reply #17 on: Today at 02:47:07 PM » The UKs debt to GDP ratio is about 80% much lower than countries like France and Italy. Japan has a ratio in excess of 125%. Kippers is spot on. Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 790





Posts: 5 790 Re: Can anyone explain this? « Reply #18 on: Today at 03:12:19 PM » Inflation in Estonia,Lithuania and Latvia is currently running at 22%. Netherlands 17.1%, Germany 10.9%. France 6.6% due to aggressive action on energy prices by Micron. All this media and lefty film flam about the so called crisis in the UK is pathetic. The Eurozone is rapidly sliding into a deep depression, but the MSM and Remoaners dont want to talk about it. In a few months time if Truss holds her nerve, ( and I think she will) the UK be leading the way. The rest of the world including dopey Joe will follow suit. Mind you it wont be suits the Germans will need more like duvets and overcoats,thanks to uncle Vlad buggering up their gas pipelines.

Logged

Bud Wiser

Offline



Posts: 10 355



Bausor & Scott OUT!!!





Posts: 10 355Bausor & Scott OUT!!! Re: Can anyone explain this? « Reply #20 on: Today at 03:19:23 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 02:47:07 PM The UKs debt to GDP ratio is about 80% much lower than countries like France and Italy. Japan has a ratio in excess of 125%. Kippers is spot on.



Its actually the 2nd lowest of the G7 nations, unlike Italy's where its debt mountain is in danger of crashing the euro - not that our Left-loving mainstream media scaremongers will be shouting that from the rooftops. Its actually the 2nd lowest of the G7 nations, unlike Italy's where its debt mountain is in danger of crashing the euro - not that our Left-loving mainstream media scaremongers will be shouting that from the rooftops. Logged https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 872





Posts: 872 Re: Can anyone explain this? « Reply #22 on: Today at 03:25:27 PM » The broadcast media in this country have a lot to answer for.



They have the power to remove Ministers, change Government policy and even plunge the country into crisis.



My worry is that there are no distinct plan to control it... and that some people don't have the ability (or will) to see through it. Logged