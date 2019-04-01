|
kippers
Saying its a global issue is desperation. Yes everyone is struggling but we are having a partiular mare. Think the euro has dropped about 7% against dollar where we were nearly double that, and then we have also dropped off against the euro.
Someone said yesterday, " yes there is a global financial storm but while the rest of the world dressed sensibly and stayed inside, the UK decided to strip off, run outside and wave a metal stick in the air. Then act bewildered as to why they got struck with lightning.
If we put aside the higher tax rate cut.........what are you NOT happy about ?
Im unhappy about the same thing the markets are unhappy about. Billions of tax cuts offered with no plan for funding them other than reckless borrowing and vague and wishful notions of growth. The markets, like Rishi warned, know that its fanciful nonsense
This mental challenge to economic orthodoxy and the markerts reaction to it means we are now in an even more debt and publc services will now be cut . Nobody thinks this was a good "budget" other that a few cultists and daily mail journalists. Even tories are bewildered by it.
What do you think of Germany's borrowing plans yesterday?
Bernie
Firstly, the country is NOT on its knees financially.
Sure energy costs have risen due to war and supply issues, ie, its a global issue. The uk government has moved to ease the burden on households and businesses.
Talk of recession with record job vacancies just doesnt make sense. Sure there is low growth but that again is compounded by global supply issues and exchange rates.
You refer to concerts etc. People have surplus funds in many cases, as can be seen in full stadia and busy towns and cities after a quite devastating pandemic.
Our main concern should be getting the price of fuel down as basically that is what is driving inflation, however, again this is a worldwide problem too.
We are and have been is serious dander of talking down the economy via the media, which most sensible people just seitch off now.
That's exactly my point. What the left and their friends in the media want us to believe is that the country is virtually bankrupt. They will have it that half the NHS is reliant on foodbanks to stop themselves starving. Pensioners are freezing to death in their homes.
It's shite. Yes, there are issues, but life is going on as normal. Take a look around.
When i meet work colleagues from other countries in London for meetings, they have expressed surprise at how busy things are - from what they read in their own press (Which is obviously picked up from ours) is that the country is a basket case.
MF(c) DOOM
Do you mean the 200 biIllion they are using to put a cap on energy bills for all of their population. Bit different to giving it to the richest 1% in tax cuts dont you think?
I dont know a great deal about what Germany is doing but a quick google tells me the money they are borrowing is from an economic stablisation fund they have set aside for crisis events so its already accounted for. Noticeably there has been no run on the german pension or debt gilds so obviously the markets have more confidence in Germanys approach than ours.
