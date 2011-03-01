Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Can anyone explain this?  (Read 91 times)
Bernie
on: Today at 12:19:43 PM


According to Bore me (and just about every media outlet) the country is on it's knees financially. People are literally either starving or freezing to death, and thousands will lose their home when their mortgages rise.

Yet in one of the most deprived parts of the country, there is a stampede to buy tickets for a concert. where tickets cost a fortune

"It came to £320.50 for 4 including all fees"

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/arctic-monkeys-playing-the-riverside-next-summer.37254/page-4

Sorry, but something is amiss here............People are either poor or they are not.  :steptoe:
kippers
Reply #1 on: Today at 01:09:02 PM
Firstly, the country is NOT on its knees financially.
Sure energy costs have risen due to war and supply issues, ie, its a global issue. The uk government has moved to ease the burden on households and businesses.
Talk of recession with record job vacancies just doesnt make sense.  Sure there is low growth but that again is compounded by global supply issues and exchange rates.
  You refer to concerts etc. People have surplus funds in many cases, as can be seen in full stadia and busy towns and cities after a quite devastating pandemic.
 Our main concern should be getting the price of fuel down as basically that is what is driving inflation, however, again this is a worldwide problem too.
   We are and have been is serious dander of talking down the economy via the media, which most sensible people just seitch off now.
Bill Buxton
Reply #2 on: Today at 01:57:31 PM
Just got back from an Aldi shop for the week .Trolley full at £59.Mind you I havent got. PCP deal on my car, or a fancy iPhone. Dont waste money on take aways,coffees here and there ,and rarely drink in a pub. People should examine their total monthly expenditure and realise how much they fritter away on crap.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #3 on: Today at 03:04:40 PM
What a fucking place this is.
