Re: Can anyone explain this? « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:09:02 PM » Firstly, the country is NOT on its knees financially.

Sure energy costs have risen due to war and supply issues, ie, its a global issue. The uk government has moved to ease the burden on households and businesses.

Talk of recession with record job vacancies just doesnt make sense. Sure there is low growth but that again is compounded by global supply issues and exchange rates.

You refer to concerts etc. People have surplus funds in many cases, as can be seen in full stadia and busy towns and cities after a quite devastating pandemic.

Our main concern should be getting the price of fuel down as basically that is what is driving inflation, however, again this is a worldwide problem too.

We are and have been is serious dander of talking down the economy via the media, which most sensible people just seitch off now.