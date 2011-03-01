According to Bore me (and just about every media outlet) the country is on it's knees financially. People are literally either starving or freezing to death, and thousands will lose their home when their mortgages rise.
Yet in one of the most deprived parts of the country, there is a stampede to buy tickets for a concert. where tickets cost a fortune"It came to £320.50 for 4 including all fees" https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/arctic-monkeys-playing-the-riverside-next-summer.37254/page-4
Sorry, but something is amiss here............People are either poor or they are not.