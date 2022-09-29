headset

Offline



Posts: 6 182





Posts: 6 182 Middlesbrough actor on nonce charges!! « on: Today at 06:50:14 AM »



Rizwan Khan has been charged with five counts of rape, one section two offence of the Sexual Offences Act,





I can't say I've heard of him like -





as always if found guilty the dirty bastard wants castrating minimum





if the jails are full and we can't kill nonces by the rope --- castrate the dirty bastards instead cheap and cheerful and brings safety for the public





Does anyone know this famous tv star from the Boro!





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/middlesbrough-actor-who-appeared-hollyoaks-25126218







https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/middlesbrough-actor-who-appeared-hollyoaks-25126218 Middlesbrough actor, who appeared in a number of Hollyoaks episodes, has appeared in court charged with rape and child cruelty offences.Rizwan Khan has been charged with five counts of rape, one section two offence of the Sexual Offences Act,I can't say I've heard of him like -as always if found guilty the dirty bastard wants castrating minimumif the jails are full and we can't kill nonces by the rope --- castrate the dirty bastards instead cheap and cheerful and brings safety for the publicDoes anyone know this famous tv star from the Boro! Logged