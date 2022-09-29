Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 29, 2022, 11:34:02 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Middlesbrough actor on nonce charges!!  (Read 85 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 182


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:50:14 AM »
 Middlesbrough actor, who appeared in a number of Hollyoaks episodes, has appeared in court charged with rape and child cruelty offences.

Rizwan Khan has been charged with five counts of rape, one section two offence of the Sexual Offences Act,


I can't say I've heard of him like -


as always if found guilty the dirty bastard wants castrating minimum


if the jails are full and we can't kill nonces by the rope --- castrate the dirty bastards instead cheap and cheerful and brings safety for the public


Does anyone know this famous tv star from the Boro!


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/middlesbrough-actor-who-appeared-hollyoaks-25126218



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/middlesbrough-actor-who-appeared-hollyoaks-25126218
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 786


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:31:46 AM »
Never heard of him
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 