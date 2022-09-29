Welcome,
October 01, 2022, 08:24:47 AM
GANGSTAS Paradise rapper Coolio
Topic: GANGSTAS Paradise rapper Coolio
September 29, 2022, 06:04:59 AM
GANGSTA'S Paradise rapper Coolio has died at age 59 after he reportedly collapsed while at a friend's house.
The legendary rapper, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr, died on Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to his rep.
i dint mind a bit of rap back in the day - so didn't mind him.
Tupac and Eminem are the ones that top the tree for me.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/celebrities/19951329/coolio-dead-gangstas-paradise-rapper-cause-of-death-unknown/
September 29, 2022, 06:26:18 PM
I couldn't give a flying fuck about his or anyone elses unlistenable rap garbage but, my God, his stint on Celebrity Big Brother was pure TV gold.
Today
at 07:06:19 AM »
you are bang with the big brother comment - he was more than controversial, but like you say top telly
Loading...