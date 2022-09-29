Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
GANGSTAS Paradise rapper Coolio
September 29, 2022, 06:04:59 AM
GANGSTA'S Paradise rapper Coolio has died at age 59 after he reportedly collapsed while at a friend's house.

The legendary rapper, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr, died on Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to his rep.


i dint mind a bit of rap back in the day - so didn't mind him.


Tupac and Eminem are the ones that top the tree for me.




https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/celebrities/19951329/coolio-dead-gangstas-paradise-rapper-cause-of-death-unknown/
Bud Wiser


Reply #1 on: September 29, 2022, 06:26:18 PM
I couldn't give a flying fuck about his or anyone elses unlistenable rap garbage but, my God, his stint on Celebrity Big Brother was pure TV gold.
Reply #2 on: Today at 07:06:19 AM
headset

you are bang with the big brother comment - he was more than controversial, but like you say top telly
