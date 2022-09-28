headset

Posts: 6 172 RWANDA ROW Labour would totally scrap Britain « on: Today at 06:42:31 AM »



LABOUR would totally scrap Britain's landmark Rwanda policy and beg France to do a new deal instead.



Furious Tories lashed out after the Shadow Home Secretary confirmed she would bin the £120million scheme to try and deter people from making the dangerous crossing.





that's the policy nobody seems to talk about but its the one everyone will be watching





the flow of dinghys and illegal entry needs to be stopped whoever is in charge



more so even now due to rise in the cost of living etc - the last thing the country needs is another 30k of bodies to house and feed on top of the Uk scroungers already living or born here. All payed for courtesy of the taxpayer





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19939382/labour-scrap-rwanda-policy-france/









