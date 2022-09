headset

« on: Today at 06:26:38 AM »

Plans have been lodged to make azan, or 'call to prayer' a weekly Friday event.







going off the comments sections it hasn't gone down well with the locals/readers.





let us see how this one gets called by the local authorities



I'm all for cultures mixing etc - is this however taking things too far .... time will soon tell us.,.,







https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/stockton-mosques-plan-hold-weekly-25116636

