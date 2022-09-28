headset

even though he is a player that sort of winds the opposing fans up and is a bit of a play actor - the is no need for that like with bananas..





it is getting a bit naughty racism in European football grounds of late. England has more or less cleaned up its act with only the odd minor incident at/in grounds.



proving for now to be a decent buy for Spurs that has to be said of him





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19938862/tottenham-richarlison-banana-brazil-tunisia/



