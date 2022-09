headset

Offline



Posts: 6 172





Posts: 6 172 FOOTIE fans face a £3,000-a-night bill for rooms at the World Cup « on: Today at 06:11:40 AM »





tasty them prices and that will price the average football fan traveling over there especially when you factor in the price of booze.



probably a nice place if you are loaded despite its backward laws and rulings





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19939667/3000-a-night-bill-world-cup-qatar/

Seven nights at the Holiday Villa Hotel in Doha, Qatar, cost £20,839 ó thatís £2,977 daily.tasty them prices and that will price the average football fan traveling over there especially when you factor in the price of booze.probably a nice place if you are loaded despite its backward laws and rulings Logged