headset

Offline



Posts: 6 172





Posts: 6 172 Former England star Alex Scott « on: Today at 05:44:48 AM »



each to their own but

i can't be buying into both like - it's one or the other batting for both sides is naughty and greedy IMO.





Love in the dressing room & showers - i bet they roomed together as well





https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19938004/alex-scott-in-love-kelly-smith/ she was in secret relationship with Kelly Smith and was ‘deeply in love’each to their own buti can't be buying into both like - it's one or the other batting for both sides is naughty and greedy IMO.Love in the dressing room & showers - i bet they roomed together as well Logged