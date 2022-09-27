Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 29, 2022, 11:33:49 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Borolad
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Borolad (Read 284 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 417
Borolad
«
on:
September 27, 2022, 01:29:57 PM »
I see fucking loon is stirring boreme into a frenzy with his bullshit Ukraine tales.
Fucking threat to security that lad.
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 1 133
Re: Borolad
«
Reply #1 on:
September 27, 2022, 10:33:14 PM »
He goes on the ARSS site , the army rumours site & pretends he has fkin inside info from a swede military type , who has just resigned his comission apparently due to political differences
He then retweets the army site as though he is a ITK general .....fkin laughable , well worth 3
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 182
Re: Borolad
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:57:03 AM »
i like it...
whatever special powers he has or connections he claims to have - they still can't track down us grafters on the moon - the fun we've/some of us have over there of late is nothing but top draw..
no hard feelings westy and bad dad - keep on serching
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 786
Re: Borolad
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:06:27 PM »
Quote from: kippers on September 27, 2022, 01:29:57 PM
I see fucking loon is stirring boreme into a frenzy with his bullshit Ukraine tales.
Fucking threat to security that lad.
Strange thing is, i think he actually believes the shit he is writing
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 182
Re: Borolad
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:44:19 AM »
field marshall bad dad at your service
Logged
BMX Bandit
Offline
Posts: 25
Re: Borolad
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:15:29 AM »
I think most of us remember the creeps words about his Niece.
Bad form that suggesting you'd slip your Niece one.
Didn't he work for the BBC.......
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...