Author Topic: Borolad  (Read 104 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
« on: Today at 01:29:57 PM »
I see fucking loon is stirring boreme into a frenzy with his bullshit Ukraine tales.

Fucking threat to security that lad.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:33:14 PM »
He goes on the ARSS  site , the army rumours site  & pretends he has fkin inside info  from a swede  military type , who has just resigned his comission apparently  due to political differences  :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:

He then retweets the army site as though he is a ITK general .....fkin laughable , well worth 3 
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
