September 27, 2022, 06:21:06 PM
The Arctic Monkeys 🙊
Author
Topic: The Arctic Monkeys 🙊 (Read 47 times)
Ben G
Posts: 5 189
The Arctic Monkeys 🙊
Today
at 12:51:15 PM
Anyone else getting tickets?
About the biggest concert this town has ever seen surely
Tory Cunt
Posts: 4 763
Re: The Arctic Monkeys 🙊
Today
at 03:02:08 PM
Enjoyed their early stuff but i got lost off with their stuff of recent years. So not particularly bothered about going but will do because its a great thing for the town and we should support the big local events when they happen
