thank god for that - what a crank - it looks like the Labour lot are starting to see sense







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11250437/No-Jeremy-Corbyn-Ostracised-former-Labour-leader-FAILS-bid-return-party-MP.html

Ostracised former Labour leader FAILS in bid to return as a party MP as members throw out attempt by hard Left icon's supporters to alter rules to allow him to stand at the next election

thank god for that - what a crank - it looks like the Labour lot are starting to see sense

small towns our unofficial grafter over there - he is all over anything brexit with his illicit tone and anyone pretty much new with a difference of opinion gets it from him or the clan.



small towns our unofficial grafter over there - he is all over anything brexit with his illicit tone and anyone pretty much new with a difference of opinion gets it from him or the clan.



over there we've left him pretty much well alone for a fair while now but he is still chomping around at folk - we do to be fair have the odd subtle pop at him, but quickly move on to other targets worth more points in our grafters game - childish but still fun before anyone pipes up!





small towns our unofficial grafter over there - he is all over anything brexit with his illicit tone and anyone pretty much new with a difference of opinion gets it from him or the clan.

over there we've left him pretty much well alone for a fair while now but he is still chomping around at folk - we do to be fair have the odd subtle pop at him, but quickly move on to other targets worth more points in our grafters game - childish but still fun before anyone pipes up!

Posts: 39 Re: No, Jeremy Corbyn « Reply #6 on: September 29, 2022, 10:18:12 PM » Quote from: headset on September 29, 2022, 05:43:33 AM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 28, 2022, 07:10:29 PM Haha, fucking Jeremy Corbyn again. Its neck and neck with Smalltown as to which historical figure mysteriously winds you lot up the most. Dear me, lads



small towns our unofficial grafter over there - he is all over anything brexit with his illicit tone and anyone pretty much new with a difference of opinion gets it from him or the clan.



over there we've left him pretty much well alone for a fair while now but he is still chomping around at folk - we do to be fair have the odd subtle pop at him, but quickly move on to other targets worth more points in our grafters game - childish but still fun before anyone pipes up!







small towns our unofficial grafter over there - he is all over anything brexit with his illicit tone and anyone pretty much new with a difference of opinion gets it from him or the clan.over there we've left him pretty much well alone for a fair while now but he is still chomping around at folk - we do to be fair have the odd subtle pop at him, but quickly move on to other targets worth more points in our grafters game - childish but still fun before anyone pipes up!

What's it like having someone life so entirely rent free in your head all the time?

Posts: 1 008 Re: No, Jeremy Corbyn « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:12:27 PM » Quote from: headset on September 27, 2022, 06:55:33 AM





thank god for that - what a crank - it looks like the Labour lot are starting to see sense







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11250437/No-Jeremy-Corbyn-Ostracised-former-Labour-leader-FAILS-bid-return-party-MP.html



Ostracised former Labour leader FAILS in bid to return as a party MP as members throw out attempt by hard Left icon's supporters to alter rules to allow him to stand at the next electionthank god for that - what a crank - it looks like the Labour lot are starting to see sense

He is a member of the Labour Party and the sitting MP. Under the rules he is the candidate and they will have to suspend him again once an election is callled to force him out. No doubt they will but glad he got 40% support. Sure as an independant he would also win.

Posts: 6 196 Re: No, Jeremy Corbyn « Reply #8 on: Today at 06:39:19 AM » Quote from: myboro on Yesterday at 10:12:27 PM Quote from: headset on September 27, 2022, 06:55:33 AM





thank god for that - what a crank - it looks like the Labour lot are starting to see sense







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11250437/No-Jeremy-Corbyn-Ostracised-former-Labour-leader-FAILS-bid-return-party-MP.html



Ostracised former Labour leader FAILS in bid to return as a party MP as members throw out attempt by hard Left icon's supporters to alter rules to allow him to stand at the next electionthank god for that - what a crank - it looks like the Labour lot are starting to see sense

He is a member of the Labour Party and the sitting MP. Under the rules he is the candidate and they will have to suspend him again once an election is callled to force him out. No doubt they will but glad he got 40% support. Sure as an independent he would also win.

He is a member of the Labour Party and the sitting MP. Under the rules he is the candidate and they will have to suspend him again once an election is callled to force him out. No doubt they will but glad he got 40% support. Sure as an independent he would also win.



I was never keen on him me despite the fact he got a fair share of votes in.



I didn't mind Blair overall, I'm unsure of Sir Kier, but i see him better than i did of Corbyn.





I was never keen on him me despite the fact he got a fair share of votes in.

I didn't mind Blair overall, I'm unsure of Sir Kier, but i see him better than i did of Corbyn.

I'm still blue, but it could all go up in the air come election day and, i jump elsewhere - an interesting 2 years for me on that side of things/life/vote