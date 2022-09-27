Welcome,
October 01, 2022, 08:24:35 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
No, Jeremy Corbyn
Author
Topic: No, Jeremy Corbyn (Read 394 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 196
No, Jeremy Corbyn
«
on:
September 27, 2022, 06:55:33 AM »
Ostracised former Labour leader FAILS in bid to return as a party MP as members throw out attempt by hard Left icon's supporters to alter rules to allow him to stand at the next election
thank god for that - what a crank - it looks like the Labour lot are starting to see sense
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11250437/No-Jeremy-Corbyn-Ostracised-former-Labour-leader-FAILS-bid-return-party-MP.html
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 792
Re: No, Jeremy Corbyn
«
Reply #1 on:
September 28, 2022, 04:08:45 PM »
Lefties will be spitting
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 852
Re: No, Jeremy Corbyn
«
Reply #2 on:
September 28, 2022, 07:10:29 PM »
Haha, fucking Jeremy Corbyn again. Its neck and neck with Smalltown as to which historical figure mysteriously winds you lot up the most. Dear me, lads
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 196
Re: No, Jeremy Corbyn
«
Reply #3 on:
September 29, 2022, 05:43:33 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 28, 2022, 07:10:29 PM
Haha, fucking Jeremy Corbyn again. Its neck and neck with Smalltown as to which historical figure mysteriously winds you lot up the most. Dear me, lads
small towns our unofficial grafter over there - he is all over anything brexit with his illicit tone and anyone pretty much new with a difference of opinion gets it from him or the clan.
over there we've left him pretty much well alone for a fair while now but he is still chomping around at folk - we do to be fair have the odd subtle pop at him, but quickly move on to other targets worth more points in our grafters game - childish but still fun before anyone pipes up!
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 5 192
Re: No, Jeremy Corbyn
«
Reply #4 on:
September 29, 2022, 09:58:21 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 28, 2022, 07:10:29 PM
Haha, fucking Jeremy Corbyn again. Its neck and neck with Smalltown as to which historical figure mysteriously winds you lot up the most. Dear me, lads
Try and go a day without blaming Thatcher for all the countrys ills. Then get back to us
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 852
Re: No, Jeremy Corbyn
«
Reply #5 on:
September 29, 2022, 03:05:53 PM »
Logged
SimbaT
Offline
Posts: 39
Re: No, Jeremy Corbyn
«
Reply #6 on:
September 29, 2022, 10:18:12 PM »
Quote from: headset on September 29, 2022, 05:43:33 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 28, 2022, 07:10:29 PM
Haha, fucking Jeremy Corbyn again. Its neck and neck with Smalltown as to which historical figure mysteriously winds you lot up the most. Dear me, lads
small towns our unofficial grafter over there - he is all over anything brexit with his illicit tone and anyone pretty much new with a difference of opinion gets it from him or the clan.
over there we've left him pretty much well alone for a fair while now but he is still chomping around at folk - we do to be fair have the odd subtle pop at him, but quickly move on to other targets worth more points in our grafters game - childish but still fun before anyone pipes up!
What's it like having someone life so entirely rent free in your head all the time?
Logged
myboro
Offline
Posts: 1 008
Re: No, Jeremy Corbyn
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:12:27 PM »
Quote from: headset on September 27, 2022, 06:55:33 AM
Ostracised former Labour leader FAILS in bid to return as a party MP as members throw out attempt by hard Left icon's supporters to alter rules to allow him to stand at the next election
thank god for that - what a crank - it looks like the Labour lot are starting to see sense
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11250437/No-Jeremy-Corbyn-Ostracised-former-Labour-leader-FAILS-bid-return-party-MP.html
He is a member of the Labour Party and the sitting MP. Under the rules he is the candidate and they will have to suspend him again once an election is callled to force him out. No doubt they will but glad he got 40% support. Sure as an independant he would also win.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 196
Re: No, Jeremy Corbyn
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:39:19 AM »
Quote from: myboro on
Yesterday
at 10:12:27 PM
Quote from: headset on September 27, 2022, 06:55:33 AM
Ostracised former Labour leader FAILS in bid to return as a party MP as members throw out attempt by hard Left icon's supporters to alter rules to allow him to stand at the next election
thank god for that - what a crank - it looks like the Labour lot are starting to see sense
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11250437/No-Jeremy-Corbyn-Ostracised-former-Labour-leader-FAILS-bid-return-party-MP.html
He is a member of the Labour Party and the sitting MP. Under the rules he is the candidate and they will have to suspend him again once an election is callled to force him out. No doubt they will but glad he got 40% support. Sure as an independent he would also win.
I was never keen on him me despite the fact he got a fair share of votes in.
I didn't mind Blair overall, I'm unsure of Sir Kier, but i see him better than i did of Corbyn.
I'm still blue, but it could all go up in the air come election day and, i jump elsewhere - an interesting 2 years for me on that side of things/life/vote
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 196
Re: No, Jeremy Corbyn
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 07:34:42 AM »
Quote from: SimbaT on September 29, 2022, 10:18:12 PM
Quote from: headset on September 29, 2022, 05:43:33 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 28, 2022, 07:10:29 PM
Haha, fucking Jeremy Corbyn again. Its neck and neck with Smalltown as to which historical figure mysteriously winds you lot up the most. Dear me, lads
small towns our unofficial grafter over there - he is all over anything brexit with his illicit tone and anyone pretty much new with a difference of opinion gets it from him or the clan.
over there we've left him pretty much well alone for a fair while now but he is still chomping around at folk - we do to be fair have the odd subtle pop at him, but quickly move on to other targets worth more points in our grafters game - childish but still fun before anyone pipes up!
What's it like having someone life so entirely rent free in your head all the time?
if you are meaning (st)
don't be saying all the time - his head will get bigger - it's only during daylight hours when I'm 'grafting' him & a couple of others OTR does he swirl around my barnet - the rest of the time i tend to chat boro on fly me - so to make things clear as im not good with words - I graft on one account - post mfc related content on another and have a sleeper for times i get removed.
Westy knows the craic he gets the traffic he lets us play until we go to far then bans people but leaves the door open to register again so he gets some traffic that increases his 'wage'
dont be fooled by it all - he welcomes us quietly for the coin
- ken at R/R will tell u that ., .
Logged
