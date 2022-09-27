headset

Offline



Posts: 6 182





Posts: 6 182 No, Jeremy Corbyn « on: September 27, 2022, 06:55:33 AM »





thank god for that - what a crank - it looks like the Labour lot are starting to see sense







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11250437/No-Jeremy-Corbyn-Ostracised-former-Labour-leader-FAILS-bid-return-party-MP.html

Ostracised former Labour leader FAILS in bid to return as a party MP as members throw out attempt by hard Left icon's supporters to alter rules to allow him to stand at the next electionthank god for that - what a crank - it looks like the Labour lot are starting to see sense Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 182





Posts: 6 182 Re: No, Jeremy Corbyn « Reply #3 on: September 29, 2022, 05:43:33 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 28, 2022, 07:10:29 PM Haha, fucking Jeremy Corbyn again. Its neck and neck with Smalltown as to which historical figure mysteriously winds you lot up the most. Dear me, lads



small towns our unofficial grafter over there - he is all over anything brexit with his illicit tone and anyone pretty much new with a difference of opinion gets it from him or the clan.



over there we've left him pretty much well alone for a fair while now but he is still chomping around at folk - we do to be fair have the odd subtle pop at him, but quickly move on to other targets worth more points in our grafters game - childish but still fun before anyone pipes up!





small towns our unofficial grafter over there - he is all over anything brexit with his illicit tone and anyone pretty much new with a difference of opinion gets it from him or the clan.over there we've left him pretty much well alone for a fair while now but he is still chomping around at folk - we do to be fair have the odd subtle pop at him, but quickly move on to other targets worth more points in our grafters game - childish but still fun before anyone pipes up! Logged

SimbaT

Offline



Posts: 39





Posts: 39 Re: No, Jeremy Corbyn « Reply #6 on: September 29, 2022, 10:18:12 PM » Quote from: headset on September 29, 2022, 05:43:33 AM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 28, 2022, 07:10:29 PM Haha, fucking Jeremy Corbyn again. Its neck and neck with Smalltown as to which historical figure mysteriously winds you lot up the most. Dear me, lads



small towns our unofficial grafter over there - he is all over anything brexit with his illicit tone and anyone pretty much new with a difference of opinion gets it from him or the clan.



over there we've left him pretty much well alone for a fair while now but he is still chomping around at folk - we do to be fair have the odd subtle pop at him, but quickly move on to other targets worth more points in our grafters game - childish but still fun before anyone pipes up!







small towns our unofficial grafter over there - he is all over anything brexit with his illicit tone and anyone pretty much new with a difference of opinion gets it from him or the clan.over there we've left him pretty much well alone for a fair while now but he is still chomping around at folk - we do to be fair have the odd subtle pop at him, but quickly move on to other targets worth more points in our grafters game - childish but still fun before anyone pipes up!

What's it like having someone life so entirely rent free in your head all the time? What's it like having someone life so entirely rent free in your head all the time? Logged