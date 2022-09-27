Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: No, Jeremy Corbyn  (Read 288 times)
headset
« on: September 27, 2022, 06:55:33 AM »
Ostracised former Labour leader FAILS in bid to return as a party MP as members throw out attempt by hard Left icon's supporters to alter rules to allow him to stand at the next election


thank god for that - what a crank - it looks like the Labour lot are starting to see sense



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11250437/No-Jeremy-Corbyn-Ostracised-former-Labour-leader-FAILS-bid-return-party-MP.html
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: September 28, 2022, 04:08:45 PM »
Lefties will be spitting  :nige:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: September 28, 2022, 07:10:29 PM »
Haha, fucking Jeremy Corbyn again. Its neck and neck with Smalltown as to which historical figure mysteriously winds you lot up the most. Dear me, lads
headset
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:43:33 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 28, 2022, 07:10:29 PM
Haha, fucking Jeremy Corbyn again. Its neck and neck with Smalltown as to which historical figure mysteriously winds you lot up the most. Dear me, lads

small towns our unofficial grafter over there - he is all over anything brexit with his illicit tone and anyone pretty much new with a difference of opinion gets it from him or the clan.

over there we've left him pretty much well alone for a fair while now but he is still chomping around at folk - we do to be fair have the odd subtle pop at him, but quickly move on to other targets worth more points in our grafters game - childish but still fun before anyone pipes up!

:ponce:
Ben G
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:58:21 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 28, 2022, 07:10:29 PM
Haha, fucking Jeremy Corbyn again. Its neck and neck with Smalltown as to which historical figure mysteriously winds you lot up the most. Dear me, lads

Try and go a day without blaming Thatcher for all the countrys ills. Then get back to us  :ponce:
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:05:53 PM »
SimbaT

« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:18:12 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 05:43:33 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 28, 2022, 07:10:29 PM
Haha, fucking Jeremy Corbyn again. Its neck and neck with Smalltown as to which historical figure mysteriously winds you lot up the most. Dear me, lads

small towns our unofficial grafter over there - he is all over anything brexit with his illicit tone and anyone pretty much new with a difference of opinion gets it from him or the clan.

over there we've left him pretty much well alone for a fair while now but he is still chomping around at folk - we do to be fair have the odd subtle pop at him, but quickly move on to other targets worth more points in our grafters game - childish but still fun before anyone pipes up!

:ponce:


What's it like having someone life so entirely rent free in your head all the time?
