Ostracised former Labour leader FAILS in bid to return as a party MP as members throw out attempt by hard Left icon's supporters to alter rules to allow him to stand at the next electionthank god for that - what a crank - it looks like the Labour lot are starting to see sense

Haha, fucking Jeremy Corbyn again. Its neck and neck with Smalltown as to which historical figure mysteriously winds you lot up the most. Dear me, lads