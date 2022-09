Ostracised former Labour leader FAILS in bid to return as a party MP as members throw out attempt by hard Left icon's supporters to alter rules to allow him to stand at the next electionthank god for that - what a crank - it looks like the Labour lot are starting to see sense

Haha, fucking Jeremy Corbyn again. Itís neck and neck with Smalltown as to which historical figure mysteriously winds you lot up the most. Dear me, lads