Sir Keir will promise to turn the UK into a growth superpower.





it is all about the competition to power and if Sir Kier can win over the public with strong beneficial policies for joe public - then he will get his chance in the hot seat - I don't mind switching seats if I have to - that said labour has served up some shit of late - so as things stand I'm still blue but always open to change.





let us see how the tories manage current times and then let's see what's on the table from Labour come election day.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19928128/keir-starmer-tony-blair-new-labour-tories/

