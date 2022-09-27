Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 27, 2022
england Vs germany - money spinner
« on: Yesterday at 06:58:04 PM »
bets on and placed

scorecast Sterling 1st goal 3-1 England win

slab head anytime goal

Toney to score on debut off the bench


CMON ENGLAND


SING IT :beer:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKyH-_0BZEM&ab_channel=Th
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:12:42 PM by headset »
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:13:50 PM »
England are gash.
Logged
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:41:06 PM »
There has been one or two poor keeping performances over the years, but this fucker takes the biscuit.

Logged
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:06:03 PM »
Bellingham is our biggest plus .....but will he start him from now ?
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
