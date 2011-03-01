headset

Sir Kier Starmer & Angela Rayner
« on: Yesterday at 05:42:15 PM »





well done them -





know your place and learn from it you lot OTR on fmttm





respect costs nothing as is shown in the article by Sir Kier and Angela!









https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/19913390/labour-conference-opens-with-national-anthem/









