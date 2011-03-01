Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 27, 2022, 12:10:57 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Sir Kier Starmer & Angela Rayner  (Read 143 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 151


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 05:42:15 PM »
and the rest of the labour party gets my respect for belting out the national anthem in honor of her late majesty the queen in the video link below


well done them - :like:


know your place and learn from it you lot OTR on fmttm


respect costs nothing as is shown in the article by Sir Kier and Angela! :ukfist:




https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/19913390/labour-conference-opens-with-national-anthem/
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 188



View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:40:12 PM »
Ginger pubes
Logged
Tory Cunt
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 132


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:03:17 PM »
She is rough  mind
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 844



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:47:01 PM »
 
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 132


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:19:30 PM »
But probably filthy  :like:
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 