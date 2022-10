Pigeon droppings

Posts: 567 BOS plant demolition......1.6 tonnes of explosives « on: September 26, 2022, 12:19:07 PM » One of the biggest single demolitions in the UK is at Teesworks.



This Saturday sometime between 8am and 12am.



Bolckow Rd residents sure of an early morning wake up call!



Posts: 6 198 Re: BOS plant demolition......1.6 tonnes of explosives « Reply #2 on: September 26, 2022, 05:45:28 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on September 26, 2022, 01:06:18 PM Horrible manky, dirty, dusty , red hot place to work with those bastard itchy hot suits you had to wear.









i will second that spent a placement on their - cracking set of lads, but what you say about them suits is bang on. horrible and itchy things



Posts: 567 Re: BOS plant demolition......1.6 tonnes of explosives « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:27:58 PM » Revised closure of Tees Dock Rd for tomorrows big bang ( from R&C Council FB post)!



To allow for the safe demolition of BOS plant (known as The Cathedral) located on the Teesworks site, Tees Dock Road will be closed tomorrow from 9:30am until 11:15am.



The road will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so after the demolition.



There will be no diversions in place, but we anticipate that there could be a build-up of HGVs on the roads leading to Tees Dock Road



