BOS plant demolition......1.6 tonnes of explosives
« on: Today at 12:19:07 PM »
One of the biggest single demolitions in the UK is at Teesworks.

This Saturday sometime between 8am and 12am.

Bolckow Rd residents sure of an early morning wake up call!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:06:18 PM »
Horrible manky, dirty, dusty , red hot place to work with those bastard itchy hot suits you had to wear.
