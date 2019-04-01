Welcome,
BOS plant demolition......1.6 tonnes of explosives
Topic: BOS plant demolition......1.6 tonnes of explosives
Pigeon droppings
BOS plant demolition......1.6 tonnes of explosives
One of the biggest single demolitions in the UK is at Teesworks.
This Saturday sometime between 8am and 12am.
Bolckow Rd residents sure of an early morning wake up call!
MF(c) DOOM
Re: BOS plant demolition......1.6 tonnes of explosives
Horrible manky, dirty, dusty , red hot place to work with those bastard itchy hot suits you had to wear.
