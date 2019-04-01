EXCLUSIVE: Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is a leading candidate for the vacant Bournemouth job, with a new manager set to be appointed after their £150m takeover is complete
the might be some truth in it - I can't see it myself but football is full of surprises.
he has not exactly got us flying so apart from the fact it's his' squad I wouldn't say he will be missed if he wants out - otherwise, he needs to get us up and running at Coventry and in games after or he will be gone anyway due to our league position.
Gibson's patient but the heat must be getting turned up.
if of course, he is flirting with other clubs as Monk supposedly did - he needs the same treatment from Gibson the dirty little fucker!https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11252441/Middlesbrough-boss-Chris-Wilder-leading-candidate-vacant-Bournemouth-job.html