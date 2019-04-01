Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Wilder to Bournemouth?  (Read 165 times)
Ben G
« on: Yesterday at 10:41:36 AM »
The rumours are relentless this morning!

Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:08:11 AM »
Rember Burnleygate?
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:30:11 AM »
I wouldnt be surprised if Wilder opted to leave for Bournemouth.

He has been let down badly by Gibson and our pathetic recruitment team.

The problems at our football club lie much deeper than the manager.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:04:52 PM »
Only takes 20 quid to move those markets, wouldnt read anything into that. I doubt his stock is high enough to be considered for Bournemouth
Ben G
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:46:14 PM »
I think so too.

Hes had two windows and were stagnant at best!
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:03:45 AM »
EXCLUSIVE: Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is a leading candidate for the vacant Bournemouth job, with a new manager set to be appointed after their £150m takeover is complete


the might be some truth in it - I can't see it myself but football is full of surprises.

he has not exactly got us flying so apart from the fact it's his' squad I wouldn't say he will be missed if he wants out - otherwise, he needs to get us up and running at Coventry and in games after or he will be gone anyway due to our league position.

Gibson's patient but the heat must be getting turned up.


if of course, he is flirting with other clubs as Monk supposedly did - he needs the same treatment from Gibson the dirty little fucker!


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11252441/Middlesbrough-boss-Chris-Wilder-leading-candidate-vacant-Bournemouth-job.html
