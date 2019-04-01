Welcome,
September 26, 2022, 03:40:56 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Wilder to Bournemouth?
Author
Topic: Wilder to Bournemouth?
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 187
Wilder to Bournemouth?
«
on:
Today
Today at 10:41:36 AM
The rumours are relentless this morning!
Tory Cunt
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 781
Re: Wilder to Bournemouth?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 11:08:11 AM
Rember Burnleygate?
Inglorious_Basterd
Posts: 544
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: Wilder to Bournemouth?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 11:30:11 AM
I wouldnt be surprised if Wilder opted to leave for Bournemouth.
He has been let down badly by Gibson and our pathetic recruitment team.
The problems at our football club lie much deeper than the manager.
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 762
Re: Wilder to Bournemouth?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 12:04:52 PM
Only takes 20 quid to move those markets, wouldnt read anything into that. I doubt his stock is high enough to be considered for Bournemouth
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 187
Re: Wilder to Bournemouth?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
Today at 12:46:14 PM
I think so too.
Hes had two windows and were stagnant at best!
Tory Cunt
