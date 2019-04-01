Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Wilder to Bournemouth?
Ben G
Today at 10:41:36 AM
The rumours are relentless this morning!

Bill Buxton
Reply #1 on: Today at 11:08:11 AM
Rember Burnleygate?
Inglorious_Basterd
Reply #2 on: Today at 11:30:11 AM
I wouldnt be surprised if Wilder opted to leave for Bournemouth.

He has been let down badly by Gibson and our pathetic recruitment team.

The problems at our football club lie much deeper than the manager.
MF(c) DOOM
Reply #3 on: Today at 12:04:52 PM
Only takes 20 quid to move those markets, wouldnt read anything into that. I doubt his stock is high enough to be considered for Bournemouth
Ben G
Reply #4 on: Today at 12:46:14 PM
I think so too.

Hes had two windows and were stagnant at best!
