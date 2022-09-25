Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Putin v Hitler
Spidoolie
« on: Today at 12:17:47 PM »
Nil Nil draw


Quote from the New York Times

"Thousands of Russian troops may soon be surrounded in Kherson but the president has rejected calls from generals there to stage an orderly withdrawal". Unquote.

FFS does Putin not remember Stalingrad where Hitler would not allow General Paulus to make and organised and disciplined retreat before they were encircled and either killed or taken prisoner.

Putin is taking more and more direct control of the Russian forces. With that and other aspects of the situation in Ukraine I and I guess others are seeing many similarities between him and that other despot Hitler.
