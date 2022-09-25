Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 25, 2022, 11:29:38 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Gary Neville criticises Qatar  (Read 43 times)
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 147


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:01:14 AM »
fair play to Neville on this one - despite his attachment to Beckham who is all over the Qatar World Cup in the search for some 'dirty money' and it is dirty money he will be getting.

this needing highlighting its just a shame the English team and Southgate along with the Fa refused to go to this world cup - along with other nations it must be said who are 'cashing in'


a decent read but also a bit eye opener on how a backward country run still operates and treats its workforce.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11246887/Gary-Neville-laments-STAGGERING-living-conditions-World-Cup-workers-Qatar.html
« Last Edit: Today at 09:04:14 AM by headset » Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 