this needing highlighting its just a shame the English team and Southgate along with the Fa refused to go to this world cup - along with other nations it must be said who are 'cashing in'





a decent read but also a bit eye opener on how a backward country run still operates and treats its workforce.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11246887/Gary-Neville-laments-STAGGERING-living-conditions-World-Cup-workers-Qatar.html

fair play to Neville on this one - despite his attachment to Beckham who is all over the Qatar World Cup in the search for some 'dirty money' and it is dirty money he will be getting.