headset

Offline



Posts: 6 147





Posts: 6 147 Hero pallbearers who carried the Queens coffin « on: Today at 08:43:41 AM »

The eight soldiers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards were flown back from operational service in Iraq





well done to them pallbearers who did an explicit job and now back to a very dangerous day job back on the frontline.



Real Heros and like with all servicemen and women do a great and respected job in keeping this and other countries as safe as possible.



Well done boys and stay safe.



God Save The King.















https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11246839/Hero-pallbearers-carried-Queens-coffin-funeral-Iraq-combat-ISIS-extremists.html at historic state funeral will be flown back to Iraq to combat ISIS extremistsThe eight soldiers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards were flown back from operational service in Iraqwell done to them pallbearers who did an explicit job and now back to a very dangerous day job back on the frontline.Real Heros and like with all servicemen and women do a great and respected job in keeping this and other countries as safe as possible.Well done boys and stay safe.God Save The King. « Last Edit: Today at 08:45:32 AM by headset » Logged