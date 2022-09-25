Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 25, 2022, 11:29:31 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Hero pallbearers who carried the Queens coffin  (Read 41 times)
barwickred20 and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 147


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:43:41 AM »
at historic state funeral will be flown back to Iraq to combat ISIS extremists
The eight soldiers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards were flown back from operational service in Iraq


well done to them pallbearers who did an explicit job and now back to a very dangerous day job back on the frontline.

Real Heros and like with all servicemen and women do a great and respected job in keeping this and other countries as safe as possible.

Well done boys and stay safe.

God Save The King.




:ukfist:


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11246839/Hero-pallbearers-carried-Queens-coffin-funeral-Iraq-combat-ISIS-extremists.html
« Last Edit: Today at 08:45:32 AM by headset » Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 