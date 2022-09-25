headset

Online



Posts: 6 141





Posts: 6 141 EFL clubs could scrap plans to move games earlier « on: Today at 07:19:59 AM »



I'm in favour of that - i ain't keen on early kick-offs and despite the fact i pay up front with a S/C at Boro i would pick and choose any early kick offs and not many would appeal to me.



if it carried forward into next season i would throw the S/C in as well



football is about 3 pm kick-offs in general and the banter before and after ..., not 1pm starts





that said i wouldn't like to see clubs fold - so if it needs to happen it needs to happen - I just unfortunatley would not support it with my wallet...





like i wouldn't go boozing if pubs said opening times are 6am til noon then they shut...



i say that before someone says I'm not a true boro supporter then UTB





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19910456/efl-game-times-move-floodlights/ to avoid using floodlights amid fears matchday revenue will take hitI'm in favour of that - i ain't keen on early kick-offs and despite the fact i pay up front with a S/C at Boro i would pick and choose any early kick offs and not many would appeal to me.if it carried forward into next season i would throw the S/C in as wellfootball is about 3 pm kick-offs in general and the banter before and after ..., not 1pm startsthat said i wouldn't like to see clubs fold - so if it needs to happen it needs to happen - I just unfortunatley would not support it with my wallet...like i wouldn't go boozing if pubs said opening times are 6am til noon then they shut...i say that before someone says I'm not a true boro supporter then UTB Logged