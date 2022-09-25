Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: EFL clubs could scrap plans to move games earlier
« on: Today at 07:19:59 AM »
to avoid using floodlights amid fears matchday revenue will take hit

I'm in favour of that - i ain't keen on early kick-offs and despite the fact i pay up front with a S/C at Boro i would pick and choose any early kick offs and not many would appeal to me.

if it carried forward into next season i would throw the S/C in as well

football is about 3 pm kick-offs in general  and the banter before and after ..., not 1pm starts


that said i wouldn't like to see clubs fold - so if it needs to happen it needs to happen - I just unfortunatley would not support it with my wallet...


like i wouldn't go boozing if pubs said opening times are 6am til noon then they shut...

i say that before someone says I'm not a true boro supporter then UTB  monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19910456/efl-game-times-move-floodlights/
