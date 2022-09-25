headset

Born-again royalist Sir Keir Starmer





Some  including members of Starmers own party  see this as a cynical marketing ploy to reconnect Labour to all those lost working-class voters repulsed by Jeremy Corbyns affection for Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA.







i its all sinking in now why labour is a failure with the general public - its coz they support scum and hate its own country...





GOD SAVE THE KING - YOU LEFTY BASTARDS







it's a start sir kier





well said tony parsons







ttps://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19909310/tony-parsons-keir-starmer-monarchy/





