September 25, 2022, 07:34:09 AM
Born-again royalist Sir Keir Starmer
« on: Today at 07:09:38 AM »
knows a party that hates Britain cant win elections


Some  including members of Starmers own party  see this as a cynical marketing ploy to reconnect Labour to all those lost working-class voters repulsed by Jeremy Corbyns affection for Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA.



i its all sinking in now why labour is a failure with the general public - its coz they support scum and hate its own country...


GOD SAVE THE KING  - YOU LEFTY BASTARDS  monkey :ukfist:



it's a start sir kier :like:


well said tony parsons



ttps://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19909310/tony-parsons-keir-starmer-monarchy/
