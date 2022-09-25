headset

The leftie ex-leader said it was very, very odd that Sir Keir Starmer chose to open todays event with the national anthem as part of a tribute to the late Queen.





you can't beat a bit of labour party infighting







Jezza bless him sounds like that lefty lot from fmttm ....the ones but not all so out of touch with reality











https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19911267/jeremy-corbyn-blasts-labour-conference-national-anthem/