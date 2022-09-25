Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 25, 2022
Topic: Thousands more immigrants to be let into Britain
headset:
as Liz Truss plans to ease rules on foreign workers.


now that's how you do it - the proper route and not via dinghy's.

and if we need foreign labour - then the next step for the government is to clamp down on the dole queue and benefit cheats.

we should have very little need for dole payments if we need foreign labour is my thoughts.

not all  benefit people are scroungers, but sadly I believe many are and are just too lazy to work


and how come we hear of the need for foodbanks - then need to import foreign labour and pay them a wage - that doesn't always add up either..


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19909863/liz-truss-ease-foreign-workers-rules/
