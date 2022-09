headset

after cleaning up last week with my super jack grealish scorcast 60/1 winner with a monkey on it - thats the next few holidays paid for



Today couple of 50p e/ways are both at newmarket



15.40 - Dual Identity ... one for any mooners/forum members looking in!





16.15 - Edith Rigby..





