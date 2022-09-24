headset

Joe Joyce V Joseph Parker. « on: September 24, 2022, 07:30:46 AM »





he is a big lad Joyce, but I think Parker might just nick it



prediction either Joyce to KO parker or parker will get it on points.





Parker for me. will be worth a watch fight fans out there!





https://www.skysports.com/boxing/news/12183/12704204/joseph-parker-former-world-champion-promises-to-knock-out-joe-joyce-after-training-with-brother-tyson-fury i agree with the video and adam smith this should be a decent scrap tonight.

Re: Joe Joyce V Joseph Parker. « Reply #1 on: September 24, 2022, 08:29:43 AM » Parker will outbox & move Joyce for 6 , its if joyce does not get to him by 10 , parker will outpoint him , joyce is cumbersome & pretty one dimensional just plods back & forth , but can be heavy handed if he gets to them