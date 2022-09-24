Welcome,
September 27, 2022, 01:15:54 PM
Joe Joyce V Joseph Parker.
Author
Topic: Joe Joyce V Joseph Parker. (Read 129 times)
headset
Joe Joyce V Joseph Parker.
September 24, 2022, 07:30:46 AM
i agree with the video and adam smith this should be a decent scrap tonight.
he is a big lad Joyce, but I think Parker might just nick it
prediction either Joyce to KO parker or parker will get it on points.
Parker for me. will be worth a watch fight fans out there!
https://www.skysports.com/boxing/news/12183/12704204/joseph-parker-former-world-champion-promises-to-knock-out-joe-joyce-after-training-with-brother-tyson-fury
Gingerpig
Re: Joe Joyce V Joseph Parker.
September 24, 2022, 08:29:43 AM
Parker will outbox & move Joyce for 6 , its if joyce does not get to him by 10 , parker will outpoint him , joyce is cumbersome & pretty one dimensional just plods back & forth , but can be heavy handed if he gets to them
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
Re: Joe Joyce V Joseph Parker.
Today
at 10:13:44 AM
i didn't underestimate him (joyce) but equally never saw that performance from him coming - he deservedly won a good fight between two very good fighters.
be interesting to see who Joyce pairs up with next - has he got a title shot of sort in him - not for me to say. but equally he needs to be watched and taken seriously now in the heavyweight division
