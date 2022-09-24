Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 24, 2022, 09:20:10 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Joe Joyce V Joseph Parker.  (Read 32 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 136


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:30:46 AM »
i agree with the video and adam smith this should be a decent scrap tonight.


he is a big lad Joyce, but I think Parker might just nick it

prediction either Joyce to KO parker or parker will get it on points.


Parker for me. will be worth a watch fight fans out there!


https://www.skysports.com/boxing/news/12183/12704204/joseph-parker-former-world-champion-promises-to-knock-out-joe-joyce-after-training-with-brother-tyson-fury
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 129


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:29:43 AM »
Parker will outbox & move Joyce for 6 , its if joyce does not get to him by 10 , parker will outpoint him , joyce is cumbersome & pretty one dimensional just plods back & forth , but can be heavy handed if he gets to  them
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 